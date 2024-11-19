– As previously noted, WWE taped last night’s edition of Raw a week earlier in Grand Rapids, Michigian. Fightful Select has some additional behind-the-scenes notes for last night’s taped broadcast.

According to the report, many of the matches and segments that aired last night were filmed out of order on November 11. The TV tapings went off the air with the return of Rhea Ripley with her protective facial mask. However, that segment aired earlier in the night, and the show ended with Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed in the main event.

Additionally, WWE reportedly added multiple lines and audio adjustments during post production for a number of spots throughout last night’s Raw.

– Fightful also reports that there are multiple names for the WWE ID program who haven’t been fully nailed down yet that aren’t ready to be announced. It’s noted that there is one name being planned for WWE ID that has a higher profile than the majority of names who have been announced so far.