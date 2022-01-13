More Notes On MLW’s Lawsuit Against WWE, Explanation For WWE’s Relationship With VICE

As we previously reported, MLW filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, claiming the company has been interfering with MLW’s attempts to get a TV deal. The suit claims that WWE had the FOX-owned Tubi cancel plans for a deal with MLW by threatening to pull their content from FOX. It also stated that WWE interfered with MLW’s deal with VICE. Only one MLW special aired on VICE, but nothing has since.

PWInsider reports that the reason WWE might have any influence over VICE is because of WWE’s relationship with A&E. The lawsuit noted that A&E owns 40% of VICE and WWE has been airing documentaries and other programming on A&E for the past year. The idea is that WWE allegedly put pressure on A&E, which put pressure on VICE. There was also a claim that VICE has to be on WWE’s good side due to Dark Side of the Ring, although that seems unlikely as the topics are those that WWE would rather not be talked about.

The lawsuit was assigned to Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore on January 12. An official summons was issued to WWE on the same date, although they have yet to be served. When they are, they’ll have 21 days to respond. A case management meeting is set for April 12 in Oakland, California.