More Notes On Money in the Bank: How Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black Were ‘Thrown Off Roof’, Certain Rooms In WWE HQ Are Real

– PWInsider reports that while WWE made it look as though the two were thrown off the roof of the building during Money in the Bank last night, they actually came nowhere near the edge. The two were thrown into an area, which wasn’t lit and had a crash pad set up on the top of rows of cardboard boxes. The crash pad was in place to prevent the two from falling on the hard roof of the building.

– The Money in the Bank Conference Room is a real place in WWE headquarters. That is the actual name of the room and the briefcase with the money that Dana Brooke pulled down actually hangs from the ceiling.

– The room with the wrestling ropes that was shown is part of the decorations outside the elevator doors on the third floor. Each floor has its own theme. The first floor has different scenes to play off the tech department. the second floor has several WWE pinball machines in front of a design made to look like one is on a WWE stage looking towards the ring. The fourth floor doesn’t have a theme, and is where the executive offices are located.