UPDATED: More Notes On Rumor That Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard Are Taking Over WWE NXT, Who Will Run Day-to-Day

UPDATE: Wrestlevotes has a report that again confirms that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard, who are rumored to be taking over NXT, will only handle the ‘big picture’ stuff. According to the report, the day-to-day operation of the brand will not change. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, William Regal, Matt Bloom and others will still handle that.

However, the look of the weekly TV product will have a “‘Vince & Co’ stamp on it.” This tracks with the note that the new logo from the brand came from Vince’s side of things rather than the people who had been running the brand before.

Original: It was reported yesterday that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard are set to take over the WWE NXT brand and will be handling marketing, promotion, and direction going forward. It had been reported that they may be involved with booking, but possibly only for the top stars.

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that he heard the two will not be executive producers of the show, just handle “big picture” stuff. It was noted that the new logo was from “that side”, likely Kevin Dunn. But they will not be producing every segment of the show.

However it seems that no one in NXT has really been told much, which confirms a report from Fightful yesterday that many people on the brand were not told.

It was said that either way, Triple H has “definitely lost power.”