More Notes on Taping of Last Night’s Jay Briscoe Tribute Show
January 19, 2023
– As previously reported, an ROH tribute show for Jay Briscoe was filmed last night in Fresno, California after the AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings. PWInsider reports that Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman, who were at the taping, were rushed to be brought in for the event.
Tony Khan and ROH reportedly sought to bring in others for the taping, but the logistics to it happening in Fresno made it impossible to bring in others from across the country in such a short amount of time. There were reportedly attempts to bring in ring announcer Bobby Cruise, but it was not able to come together.
The Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life tribute show will be made available WatchROH.com and YouTube for free later on.
