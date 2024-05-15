More Notes on Saraya Appearing on MTV’s Catfish

– As previously reported, former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya is going to appear on MTV’s Catfish later this season. Fightful Select has some additional details on her upcoming appearance.

According to the report, Saraya is going to appear as a co-host in the show rather than a subject. Filming for the episode happened this week, with today being the last of filming. As a result, she’s reportedly expected to miss tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Everett, Washington.

One source joked that if Saraya was a subject in the episode, it would be over quickly, since it would be so easy to verify who she is. The new episode of Catfish featuring the AEW star will air on MTV later on.