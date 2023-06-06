– PWInsider has some more details on Vince McMahon being backstage on last night’s Raw, including changes he made to the show. According to the report, McMahon’s influence on the show was felt, and he is said to have “reworked” the show, changing the order of matches and segments to fit his desired vision for the broadcast.

Also, while the show was reconfigured, it was reportedly not a stressful or over-the-top process in applying the changes that McMahon requested. In contrast to the last time Vince McMahon was backstage at Raw the night following WrestleMania 39, there was said to not be as much resentment or anger in the locker room.

One talent who was at Raw last night noted that a big difference now is that “the bandaid has already been ripped off,” and there is now a type of unspoken understanding that McMahon is back in charge again. While McMahon is not backstage as much as he used to be, it’s reportedly well known backstage that McMahon is in charge once again, and his demands will be met.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that a lot of the backstage TV segments for Raw that were presented as if they were “live” were shot about 20-40 minutes before the show began to air on USA Network. Some of the segments had to be taped later than usual since the show was reworked beforehand.