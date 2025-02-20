wrestling / News

More Notes on Writers for This Week’s WWE Raw, Jackie Redmond Absent Due to NHL Duties

February 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jey Uso Gunther WWE Raw 2-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select reported some additional backstage notes from last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. Jackie Redmond did not appear on Raw this week, as she was providing coverage for an NHL game on TNT.

– Fightful also reports that the writer for the Gunther segment with Jay Uso and Pat McAfee was Chad Barbash. Ben Saccoccio was reportedly the writer of The New Day promo segment.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading