More Notes on Writers for This Week’s WWE Raw, Jackie Redmond Absent Due to NHL Duties
February 20, 2025
– Fightful Select reported some additional backstage notes from last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. Jackie Redmond did not appear on Raw this week, as she was providing coverage for an NHL game on TNT.
You assume correctly. No RAW for me this week.
Got myself a #4Nations DOUBLE HEADER on @NHL_On_TNT 🙌🏻🏒🥅 https://t.co/LRMbz5GwDB
— Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) February 13, 2025
– Fightful also reports that the writer for the Gunther segment with Jay Uso and Pat McAfee was Chad Barbash. Ben Saccoccio was reportedly the writer of The New Day promo segment.
