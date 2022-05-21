More Notes on WWE Removing Sasha Banks & Naomi Pages, Merch Still Sold at SmackDown

– As previously reported, WWE has removed all mention of Sasha Banks and Naomi from the company’s official website, along with removing their merchandise from WWE Shop. PWInsider has some more notes on mentions of Banks and Naomi being removed. WWE has also yanked Banks and Naomi’s official Facebook pages.

However, WWE was selling Sasha Banks and Naomi “Boss and Glow” t-shirts and Banks sunglasses last night at the merchandise stands for SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

As noted, WWE announced last night that both women are suspended indefinitely. Michael Cole also stated that they “let us all down” on the air.