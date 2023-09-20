More Notes On Yesterday’s WWE Employee Meeting, Including Thoughts on Vince McMahon

As previously reported, WWE held an employee meeting yesterday in Stamford that included Endeavor and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, WWE President Nick Khan, and TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. PWInsider has more notes on the meeting, as well as feelings among the WWE employees about Vince McMahon after certain comments he made.

As noted, McMahon stating that WWE had “plateaued” drew some eye rolls, as the company was and still is bringing in record business. The feeling is that business was great after McMahon left last year and if it wasn’t, the Board of Directors wouldn’t have rejected his attempt to return. McMahon instead “forced” himself back in since he had majority stock ownership. This led to the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. There was said to be a lot of sympathy for her and Triple H after the meeting.

Ari Emanuel’s comment about getting his daughter a job (who it should be noted had been working in WWE before the sale happened) also rubbed people the wrong way. Some took it as a “dad joke” but others took it seriously. His daughter did not start working there because Endeavor acquired the company. It should be noted that Emanuel made himself available to employees after the meeting and shook hands with people. This was true of most executives there, except Vince McMaho who left immediately. However, one person noted that he was “obviously still recovering” from his back surgery based on how he was moving.

Triple H did not speak at the meeting. There were said to be several hundred employees there, around 300-400. Some of the employees hadn’t moved over to the new office yet so this was their first time inside.