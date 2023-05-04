wrestling / News
More NWA The World Is a Vampire Tour Results From Australia
The NWA held shows at Smashing Pumpkins’ The World Is a Vampire tour of Australia earlier this month, and more results from the tour are online. You can see the results from the shows below, per PWInsider:
April 23 – Kryal Castle, Ballarat, VIC
* The Southern 6 def. Caveman Ugg & Jake Taylor
* Natalia Markova def. Aysha by DQ
* Slex def. Mercurio
* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Adam Brooks
* No Disqualification Match: Thrillbilly Silas Mason def. Jake Taylor
* NWA World Womens TV Championship Match: Kenzie Paige def. Aysha & Natalia Markova
* Emman Azman def. Alex Taylor via DQ
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. The Natural Classics
* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Emman Azman
April 26 – Adelaide Entertainment Center, SA
* Delta def. Natalia Markova & Kenzie Paige
* Thrillbilly Silas Mason def. Mat “Grim” Basso
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. The Parea
* Non-Title Match: Kerry Morton def. Nick Armstrong & Mercurio
April 27 – PICA, Port Melbourne, VIC
* Non-Title Match: Kenzie Paige def. Aysha
* Melbourne Mayhem Battle Royale: Emman Azman def. Adam Brooks, Caveman Ugg, Natalia Markova, Tome & Stevie Filipe, Mercurio, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, Syd Parker, and Jake Taylor
* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Slex
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. Adam Brooks & Emman Azman
April 29 – Newcastle
* NWA World Jr Heavyweight #1 Contender’s Match: Adam Hoffman def. Mat Diamond
* Matt Boyton def. Mercurio
* Jessica Troy & Rita Stone def. Kenzie Piage & Natalia Markova
* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Adam Hoffman
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. The Velocities
* Slex def. Thrillbilly Silas Mason
April 30 – Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast
* NWA World Jr Heavyweight #1 Contender’s Match: Adam Brooks def. Tim Hayden
* Yeet Stevens & Bobby Bishop def. Mercurio & Mitch Ryder
* Non-Title Match: Kenzie Paige def. Natalia Markova
* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Adam Brooks
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. The Natural Classics
* Thrillbilly Silas Mason def. Slex
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE’s Decision To Have Clash at the Castle in Cardiff Last Year
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Being Left Off WrestleMania XIV, Feeling Marginalized In 1998
- Trinity Fatu Addresses What Happened the Day She Left WWE, Says She Was Unhappy
- Chavo Guerrero Says He Doesn’t Talk to Vickie Guerrero Anymore, Supports Sherilyn