More NWA The World Is a Vampire Tour Results From Australia

The NWA held shows at Smashing Pumpkins’ The World Is a Vampire tour of Australia earlier this month, and more results from the tour are online. You can see the results from the shows below, per PWInsider:

April 23 – Kryal Castle, Ballarat, VIC

* The Southern 6 def. Caveman Ugg & Jake Taylor

* Natalia Markova def. Aysha by DQ

* Slex def. Mercurio

* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Adam Brooks

* No Disqualification Match: Thrillbilly Silas Mason def. Jake Taylor

* NWA World Womens TV Championship Match: Kenzie Paige def. Aysha & Natalia Markova

* Emman Azman def. Alex Taylor via DQ

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. The Natural Classics

* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Emman Azman

April 26 – Adelaide Entertainment Center, SA

* Delta def. Natalia Markova & Kenzie Paige

* Thrillbilly Silas Mason def. Mat “Grim” Basso

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. The Parea

* Non-Title Match: Kerry Morton def. Nick Armstrong & Mercurio

April 27 – PICA, Port Melbourne, VIC

* Non-Title Match: Kenzie Paige def. Aysha

* Melbourne Mayhem Battle Royale: Emman Azman def. Adam Brooks, Caveman Ugg, Natalia Markova, Tome & Stevie Filipe, Mercurio, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, Syd Parker, and Jake Taylor

* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Slex

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. Adam Brooks & Emman Azman

April 29 – Newcastle

* NWA World Jr Heavyweight #1 Contender’s Match: Adam Hoffman def. Mat Diamond

* Matt Boyton def. Mercurio

* Jessica Troy & Rita Stone def. Kenzie Piage & Natalia Markova

* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Adam Hoffman

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. The Velocities

* Slex def. Thrillbilly Silas Mason

April 30 – Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast

* NWA World Jr Heavyweight #1 Contender’s Match: Adam Brooks def. Tim Hayden

* Yeet Stevens & Bobby Bishop def. Mercurio & Mitch Ryder

* Non-Title Match: Kenzie Paige def. Natalia Markova

* NWA World Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Adam Brooks

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion def. The Natural Classics

* Thrillbilly Silas Mason def. Slex