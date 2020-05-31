More on NXT Star Reportedly Moving to Main Roster

Another NXT star is reportedly making his way off the brand soon, this one heading to Raw. On Sunday morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Dominik Dijakovic is set to debut on the Monday show. Meltzer did not provide many details, just saying that it was set to happen soon. This coincides with a report from WrestleTalk on Friday which said Dijakovic would be moving, but didn’t specify which brand.

Dijakovic’s reported move follows Matt Riddle’s jump from NXT to Smackdown as announced on this week’s Friday night show.