More NXT Stars Reportedly Being Discussed For Main Roster Move

According to a new report, there are yet more NXT stars potentially on their way to the next roster. Wrestling Inc reports that officials have discussed the idea of moving Io Shirai and The Velveteen Dream from NXT to Raw or Smackdown.

The news comes after Matt Riddle was announced as moving to Smackdown. Other reports have said that Dominik Dijakovic and Chelsea Green are being discussed for or set to move from NXT to the main roster.

There is not yet any news on where Shirai or Dream could potentially move to between Raw or Smackdown.