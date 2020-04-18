More NXT Wrestlers Released by WWE

– PWInsider has a report on six more talents from the NXT roster who were released by WWE this week. According to the report, Superstars who were released include Yifeng (aka Rocky in NXT), Mohamed Fahim, Marcos Gomes, Faisal Kurdi, Edgar Lopez, and Hussain Aldagal.

Yifeng signed with WWE back in September 2016. Fahim had signed with WWE back in January 2018. The other wrestlers had signed with WWE last year. Most of them had not yet worked matches on WWE TV yet. Rocky appeared in an NXT TV match in 2018 where he teamed with Tian Bing against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

The updated list of released talent is:

Rocky (Yifeng)

Faisal Kurdi

Edgar Lopez

Hussain Aldagal

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Tino Sabbatelli

Cezar Bononi

Mars Wang

Taynara Conti

Nick Ogarelli

Kendo Kashin (coach)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center coach)

Chris Guy (Performance Center coach)

MJ Jenkins

Josiah Wiliams

Jerry Soto (announcer)

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

Andrea Listenberger (writer)

Rusev

No Way Jose

Zack Ryder

Maria Kanellis

Mike Kanellis

Rowan

Sarah Logan

Mike Chioda (referee)

Primo

Epico

Billy Kidman (producer)

Pat Buck (producer)

Shawn Daivari (producer)

Scott Armstrong (producer)

Sarah Stock (producer)

Heath Slater

Kurt Angle (producer)

Shane Helms (producer)

Dave Finlay (producer)

Lance Storm (producer)

Mike Rotunda (producer)

Aiden English

Eric Young

Drake Maverick

Curt Hawkins

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Lio Rush