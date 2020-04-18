wrestling / News
More NXT Wrestlers Released by WWE
– PWInsider has a report on six more talents from the NXT roster who were released by WWE this week. According to the report, Superstars who were released include Yifeng (aka Rocky in NXT), Mohamed Fahim, Marcos Gomes, Faisal Kurdi, Edgar Lopez, and Hussain Aldagal.
Yifeng signed with WWE back in September 2016. Fahim had signed with WWE back in January 2018. The other wrestlers had signed with WWE last year. Most of them had not yet worked matches on WWE TV yet. Rocky appeared in an NXT TV match in 2018 where he teamed with Tian Bing against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.
The updated list of released talent is:
Rocky (Yifeng)
Faisal Kurdi
Edgar Lopez
Hussain Aldagal
Mohamed Fahim
Marcos Gomes
Tino Sabbatelli
Cezar Bononi
Mars Wang
Taynara Conti
Nick Ogarelli
Kendo Kashin (coach)
Serena Deeb (Performance Center coach)
Chris Guy (Performance Center coach)
MJ Jenkins
Josiah Wiliams
Jerry Soto (announcer)
Deonna Purrazzo
Aleksandar Jaksic
Andrea Listenberger (writer)
Rusev
No Way Jose
Zack Ryder
Maria Kanellis
Mike Kanellis
Rowan
Sarah Logan
Mike Chioda (referee)
Primo
Epico
Billy Kidman (producer)
Pat Buck (producer)
Shawn Daivari (producer)
Scott Armstrong (producer)
Sarah Stock (producer)
Heath Slater
Kurt Angle (producer)
Shane Helms (producer)
Dave Finlay (producer)
Lance Storm (producer)
Mike Rotunda (producer)
Aiden English
Eric Young
Drake Maverick
Curt Hawkins
Karl Anderson
Luke Gallows
EC3
Lio Rush
More Trending Stories
- More on WWE Changing TV Taping Schedule Again, Full Taping Schedule Until July, Money in the Bank Footage Shot, Location Still Not Confirmed
- PJ Black Reveals Reaction of ROH Roster To Marty Scurll Getting Creative Position
- AJ Styles Says He Feels Responsible For Release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the WWE Releases, If AEW Will Sign Up A Lot of Them, Says AEW Is Paying Some Talent ‘Astronomical’ Sums of Money