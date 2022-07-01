More On Adam Cole Suffering A Concussion At Forbidden Door

As previously reported, Adam Cole is believed to have suffered a concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which is why the match he was in ended abruptly. He was looked at by medical staff after the match was over.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsetter, Cole’s concussion is said to be “very serious”. But other than that, not much else is known about his condition.

It was also previously noted that Cole had been “banged up” for a while and had been wrestling with a torn labrum in his shoulder. While he has been ‘mentally wanting to continue’, the issue may require surgery. If it does, he would be out for a while, and that’s not even taking into account the recent concussion.