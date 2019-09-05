wrestling / News
More On AEW Not Hiring Writers For Their Weekly TV Series vs. NXT Being Heavily Scripted, Note on RAW Having Fewer Scripted Promos
Last week, we reported that WWE was looking to hire more writers for NXT as the show prepares to move to a two-hour timeslot on the USA Network. This was in stark contrast to AEW, who won’t be hiring writers for their show on TNT. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that NXT is going to be heavily scripted, while AEW will not be.
The idea with AEW, is that there will segments laid out, but no real scripts. Some wrestlers will come up with storylines and wrestlers will cut their own promos, although some will have bullet points. AEW wrestlers can memorize promos if they want, but there will be no “word for word” promos written for them.
In an interesting note, it was also said that several promos for RAW this week were not written word for word, which is a change from the past.
