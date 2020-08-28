More On AEW’s Updated Taping Schedule For Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that tickets for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite sold out in four minutes, with only 500 available. As we noted, while there were tickets available up to show time, they were on the secondary market.

Last night’s Dynamite and next Tuesday’s AEW Dark were taped last night, and they will return for another live taping next Wednesday, before the All Out PPV on September 5. The plan is to keep all of the talent in Jacksonville from September 2-9, so they can tape the September 2 and 9 episodes of Dynamite live and then have the PPV that Saturday. If they have everyone in the city already, they can keep them for the week, and they didn’t want to tape the September 9 episode of Dynamite before the All Out PPV happens.

The taping on September 9 will also include the following week’s Dark (September 15). They will return to tape more on September 16 and 17. At that point they will go back to taping every other week.