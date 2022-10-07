More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the aftermath of Andrade el Idolo’s fight with Sammy Guevara, which saw Andrade get sent home. It had been reported that Guevara didn’t throw a punch, so he wasn’t punished. Instead, he competed in the main event of Dynamite and won.

One account stated that the company looks bad right now due to this fight happening so soon after the one between CM Punk and the Elite. ‘Key talent’ are said to be upset with Andrade for knowing how this would make AEW look, especially with the timing, and doing it anyway.

One source noted that Chris Jericho backed Sammy Guevara and confirmed he did nothing wrong, which led to Guevara not being punished. That source said this was a ‘double standard’ because The Elite didn’t throw any punches against CM Punk and were suspended anyway.

Another person added that major issues have not been solved. They noted that the people causing problems want to leave and aren’t being allowed to leave, and all of those people were contacted by WWE and Triple H in some form. The person expressed frustration that Tony Khan hasn’t done enough to punish those acting out.