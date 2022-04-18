More On Announcement From Tony Khan On AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

It was previously reported that Tony Khan is set to make a “big announcement” on Dynamite, and there are rumors that it could be an NJPW and AEW supershow. In the latest edition of Sunday Night’s Main Event (via F4WOnline), Dave Meltzer said there is some truth to that rumor because the company did not deny it. He also spoke about rumors of a streaming deal or distribution for ROH content. Here are highlights:

On the rumored NJPW/AEW supershow: “I heard the rumors of a New Japan/AEW show and the only thing I can say is I asked and it wasn’t denied. It wasn’t confirmed and they’re not going to confirm to me the surprise. So, to me that leaves that one on the table as a potential surprise because if they are not doing that show, I believe I would have been told ‘we’re not doing that show.’ So, I think there’s smoke to that fire.”

On other possible announcements: “The streaming deal, we know that he’s working on that. Obviously, he’s got to work on a distribution deal for Ring of Honor. They need new distribution to keep it going. So, I think that timing wise that makes the most sense of a story.”