More On Backstage Heat For Jennifer Pepperman For Bringing Emmy To WWE Creative Meeting

We reported earlier this week that there was some heat on writer Jennifer Pepperman backstage in WWE after she recently brought her Emmy to a creative team meeting and set it down on the table. She won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Director of a Digital Drama Series, for her work on Amazon Prime’s After Forever. She also won another award years ago for Outstanding Directing Team and has worked on soap operas like One Life to Live and As the World Turns in the past.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the incident. On May 3 in Cincinnati, Pepperman came to the production meeting and put the award on the table as she sat down for the meeting and everyone started to stare at her. Those backstage thought she was “naive” to do that in a room full of wrestling people who have never been considered for that kind of award, especially since she has more than one. The meeting wasn’t considered the place to do something like that. At one point, Michael Hayes told her to put the award away. The feeling backstage was that Pepperman traveled all the way to Cincinnati with her award just to show up and put it on the table during their meeting.

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon just laughed it off, as he was too busy making changes to the show. Otherwise, it was what everyone was talking about backstage. People felt as though wrestling isn’t the soap opera world and she was “showing off” with something that didn’t have anything to do with wrestling. When Hayes told her to put it away, she didn’t take him seriously.

People feel as though she isn’t a bad person or a bad writer, she just doesn’t understand the culture of the wrestling business or the people involved. However, it’s thought that she’s been with WWE long enough that she should understand how people would have reacted to that. Otherwise, she’s considered well-liked highly thought of.