More on Backstage Reaction To ‘Banned Move List’ In AEW

It was previously reported that AEW had prepared a list of banned moves (chairshots to the head, etc), as well as an additional list that required approval by coaches and medical staff. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the backstage reaction to the news, with most not seeing it as a big deal.

Tony Khan said during a press conference this week that most of the rules listed were simply informal policies that hadn’t been put down on paper. Several wrestlers agreed when asked and don’t believe it will change the AEW product. One sad that the health/safety rules have been in place since Chris Nowinski addressed the talent early in the company’s history. The moves have been banned for years, they were just finally written down and now may be enforced more.

One source said that the hope is that there will be fewer repeated spots, something they’ve tried recently. At Double or Nothing earlier this year, no one else on the show was allowed to bleed because that was saved for Anarchy in the Arena.

A ‘major star’ said: “The new rules have great intentions but it remains to be seen how well they work. I’d say for the most part, no big move, highflying, driver , or other otherwise has led to any injuries on the roster. The vast majority have been fluke accidents that could have happened to anyone. Avoiding repeat spots and getting permission for blood or hardcore items/spots are the big ones that need to be enforced so we’ll see how it turns out.”

Khan previously said the rules are ‘fluid’, and whether or not they are allowed could depend on who asks. He said he likes to push boundaries but won’t do that on safety.