UPDATED: More On Backstage Reaction To DUI Arrest of Jimmy Uso, Rumor on WWE Fallout

UPDATE: Yesterday, The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer commented on Jimmy Uso’s status following his DUI arrest on Twitter. According to Meltzer, as of Tuesday afternoon, there was no fallout yet from WWE on Jimmy Uso, and WWE has yet to release a statement either on the matter. Meltzer also reported that decisions regarding Uso, “whatever they may be,” will be instituted soon.

Additionally, WrestlingInc.com reports that the Escambia County Clerk of Court has not yet listed Uso’s court date on file as of this afternoon. Uso was likely given a court date when being put on bail. The office was reportedly back up on paperwork due to the July 4 holiday and the office being closed on Monday.

The office reportedly expects to have Uso’s court date and judge, along with his lawyer information, updated in the system before the end of this week.

At this point there is no actual fallout from WWE on Jimmy Uso. The company has not made a statement on the matter either. Decisions, whatever they may be, will be done soon. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 6, 2021

ORIGINAL: It was reported yesterday that Jimmy Uso was arrested for another DUI and while he is out on bail, ‘high level’ WWE officials are allegedly disappointed and ‘pissed off’ with him. Fightful Select confirmed those reports were accurate after talking to talent, staff and officials about the matter. There was a ‘unanimous’ consensus that everyone is concerned about Uso ‘across the board’. Most people are afraid for his safety, or are feeling disappointment and/or frustration.

Uso is “well liked” backstage, but the incident was compared to Rob Van Dam’s incident in 2006. One top WWE name said his current storyline is “the story we’ve all been waiting for” and was disappointed he would risk it.

WWE has said in the past for similar situations that wrestlers are responsible for their own actions. Several wrestlers claimed that they were happy that line wasn’t used this time as Uso has been in this situation several times already. They think WWE should get involved to prevent anyone from getting hurt.