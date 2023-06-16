More on Backstage Reaction To Recent CM Punk Interview

As noted earlier today, CM Punk had an interview with ESPN ahead of his appearance on AEW Collision tomorrow night. While there was speculation that it would be explosion, Punk used the interview to discuss his issues with Hangman Page and admitted fault for the AEW All Out media scrum last year.

Fightful Select reports that Punk didn’t do any other interviews for Collision other than the ESPN article, which was what AEW chose. The reason that there wasn’t anything about KENTA mentioned was because that was for something else filmed for Forbidden Door. According to the report, that was “a little different” than what AEW thought it would be.

Hangman Page, The Elite and others were told the ESPN interview was coming last weekend. After it went out, sources in AEW felt it wasn’t as bad as they believed it would be. However it was noted by several people on the roster that Page doesn’t have any restrictions on him about talking about Punk, but doesn’t talk about it so he won’t cause any problems. It was noted that Punk went to management last summer about Page and asked them to address it. As noted in the interview, nothing happened or at least not to the degree he wanted, so his frustration escalated, which led to the media scrum incident.

While there were some communication issues over Ace Steel not being present at shows, Punk has been planning to work Collision ever since he agreed to do it. He spoke frequently with Tony Khan and he said that he would be willing to apologize for the scrum.

It had been reported in the past that the backstage problems wouldn’t be turned into an angle, but sources on Punk’s side are hoping that can happen. Punk has tried to reach out to the Elite about resolving things, something else he noted in the interview. In an interesting note, Punk and Omega actually did talk immediately after the brawl at All Out, with Punk stating he never had an issue with Omega. However, at the time, things were still heated so nothing productive could happen.