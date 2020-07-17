More On Brock Lesnar Not Appearing At Summerslam

It was reported earlier this week that WWE scrapped two matches they had planned for Summerslam and Brock Lesnar was unlikely to appear. It was said the WWE ‘had little desire’ to have Lesnar appear at a PPV without fans. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirms that Lesnar is not scheduled to appear at the event.

It was noted that the reason Lesnar put over Drew McIntyre so strongly at Wrestlemania was because he won’t be back any time soon. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman has not been brought to WWE TV since he was let go as the head of RAW creative.

As previously noted, the likely plan for the main event of Summerslam is McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE title.