More On Brock Lesnar’s Alleged Walkout and Return To WWE Last Week

It was previously reported that Brock Lesnar walked out of last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown following news of Vince McMahon’s retirement. However, Lesnar eventually came back and worked the show, appearing in the final segment. According to reports at the time, Lesnar came back after things calmed down and the entire situation was ‘overblown’.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Lesnar came back to the arena around 8:30 PM, almost seven hours after he left and while the show was in progress. It’s believed that when he walked out, management kept in contact with him and they made a deal for him to come back.

It was said that the worst thing that could happen publicly would be if the most famous wrestler in the company walked out the day McMahon retired, which would have resulted in WWE having to change the Summerslam main event. It was said that if that happened, it would give the impression that the company was in chaos only hours after McMahon left, sending a “terrible public message.”

There were, however, alternate plans made for the show if Lesnar didn’t come back. When he came back, it was said that he “seemed very happy”, which suggested that whatever offer was made to get him back worked out. It’s still unknown exactly why he walked out, if it was because was truly mad about McMahon or if it was “brilliant business” for him “in reading the situation.”