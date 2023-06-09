More on Bryan Danielson’s Working Relationship With Tony Khan Backstage

As previously noted, Bryan Danielson reportedly has a growing amount of influence with Tony Khan backstage in AEW. It was said that Danielson, who is working in creative, helped Khan come up with last Friday’s ‘Championship Friday’ edition of Rampage.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Danielson has become “more important” in his creative role and is described as someone who “adds good input” during booking conversations. When Khan is coming up with ideas and Danielson is talking with him abut it, he tries to push Khan to “think harder” and this improves whatever Khan had in mind. He also adds more enthusiasm to the conversation.

With the Rampage episode, Khan had an outline prepared and Danielson added to it, giving us the episode that aired last week.