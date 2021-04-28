More On Changes To Talent Relations Department, Jason Jordan Now Lead Producer

PWInsider has more details on the recent changes made with staff in several departments in WWE following recent departures, including Mark Carrano last week. Several of the changes were due to WWE President Nick Khan shifting things around.

It was noted last week that John Cone had been relieved of his position as Manager of Talent Relations, but that change was rescinded. Cone is now reportedly ‘second in command’ to John Laurinaitis, which means he has more responsibility than he did previously. Meanwhile, at least one or two others have been added to the Talent Relations department.

Now that Laurinaitis is working in Talent Relations, there have been changes with WWE’s producers as well. Jason Jordan has now taken Laurinaitis’ role as Lead Producer and also has more responsibilities within the company. Adam Pearce has also moved up in the company, although details about his current role are unknown at this time.