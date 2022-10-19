wrestling / News

More On Chris Jericho’s New Deal With AEW, When Original Deal Was Set To Expire

October 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho Jon Moxley Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed an agreement with AEW that will keep him in the company through December 2025. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that while the announcement framed it as a contract extension, it was actually an entirely new deal.

According to Dave Meltzer, Jericho’s initial deal with the company was set to expire in January 2024. He will be on this deal until the first week of January, and the new deal would expire January 2026.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading