wrestling / News
More On Chris Jericho’s New Deal With AEW, When Original Deal Was Set To Expire
October 19, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed an agreement with AEW that will keep him in the company through December 2025. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that while the announcement framed it as a contract extension, it was actually an entirely new deal.
According to Dave Meltzer, Jericho’s initial deal with the company was set to expire in January 2024. He will be on this deal until the first week of January, and the new deal would expire January 2026.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Raw: Update On Triple H, When Cameron Grimes’ Appearance Was Set
- EC3 On Where Control Your Narrative Went Awry, Plans For ‘Great Rebrand’
- Gangrel Shares Prank That Owen Hart Played on Him in WWE
- Triple H Discusses the Success of the White Rabbit Mystery Angle, Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return