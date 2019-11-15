More on CM Punk Joining WWE Backstage, Reaction in WWE Toward It

– New details are available regarding CM Punk’s role on WWE Backstage and how it came about. As reported, Punk appeared at the end of this week’s episode in a surprise appearance and FOX and WWE both confirmed that Punk will be working as a correspondant going forward.

According to the WON, Punk will appear regularly on Backstage but won’t necessarily be on every show. He joins a regular on-screen team that includes Renee Young, Booker T, Christian, Paige and Ryan Satin.

The site reports that there were people in WWE who were not supportive of Punk joining WWE Backstage due to how he left the company and his infamous interview on Colt Cabana’s podcast that led to an unsuccessful lawsuit from Dr. Chris Amann for defamation. However, it was noted that besides the fact that WWE has always eventually welcomed people back who had splits with the company, the timing was right as Punk was the last potential game-changing signing for AEW. As reported earlier this week, Punk did have a big money offer from AEW and, obviously, turned it down.

It’s worth noting that WWE’s big PPV weekend this month takes place in Chicago, Punk’s hometown, where the “CM Punk” chants are usually the loudest. While this is not an indication Punk will appear, now that Punk is part of WWE Backstage (if not part of WWE), the company could conceivably find a way to turn any chants to their advantage by using them to promote WWE Backstage.