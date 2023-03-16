More on Conflicting Reports About Roxanne Perez’s Status in WWE NXT

As previously reported, Roxanne Perez collapsed following a title match on an episode of WWE NXT, before being stretchered out. Since then, WWE began the process of crowning a new NXT women’s champion at Stand and Deliver. Whether or not it is a storyline injury seems to be up for debate.

Fightful Select reports that there is no injury and Perez is fine. However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio had a more vague response. He noted that a source said that while hopefully nothing is wrong, there might be a legitimate injury. He said that WWE has to be vague about it until they are completely sure what’s going on.