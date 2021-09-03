More On COVID Restrictions For Upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise

It was reported earlier this week that those who attend Chris Jericho’s third Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea in October will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Everyone on the boat has to be vaccinated, including the talent, two weeks before it departs on October 21. It runs until October 25.

This means that children under 12 will not be allowed on the cruise, which Jericho confirmed to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that there aren’t a lot of kids on the cruise typically anyway, but there were families in 2020.

The list of talent for the cruise includes Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, Lance Archer, Anna Jay, The Gunn Club, Jake Roberts, Powerhouse Hobbs and Wheeler Yuta.