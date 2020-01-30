More On CyberAgent’s Recent Purchase of Pro Wrestling NOAH

As we previously reported, DDT Pro parent company CyberAgent has purchased Pro Wrestling NOAH, with DDT Pro President Sanshiro Takagi serving as president for NOAH. Current NOAH president Akihiro Takeda will have an executive officer role. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the company’s purchase.

CyberAgent bought NOAH from LIDET Entertainment, who had just purchased the company eleven months ago from ESTB, which itself only bought NOAH back in 2016. CyberAgent bought 75% controlling interest in the promotion. It should be noted that LIDET has previously turned down WWE last year, which wanted to use NOAH to establish NXT Japan.

LIDET reportedly decided to sell NOAH in spite of the fact that there were signs of growth and better attendance numbers. It’s believed that the profits for the company had not increased. LIDET, a company that advertises special events, decided they weren’t the right fit to run a wrestling company. In November, they told Takeda to find someone to buy the company and he went to Takagi. The sale was put together after six weeks of negotiations and was finalized early this month.

The feedback for the purchase has been positive because CyberAgent is a larger company (even larger than NJPW/STARDOM parent company Bushiroad), so it’s believed NOAH has “solid financial footing.” NOAH events will now be able to stream on DDT Universe, which helps exposure as NOAH did not have a streaming deal before this.