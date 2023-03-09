More on Decision To Change Name of AEW All-Atlantic Championship

As previously reported, AEW has decided to change the name of the All-Atlantic Championship to the International Championship. The name change will be official next week when Orange Cassidy defends against Jeff Jarrett. Fightful reports that the name change has been in the works ‘for quite some time.’

Warner Bros. Discovery asked AEW for “something big” to promote Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Tony Khan had the idea to give the belt a “level up”. He had a new belt made months ago to prepare for next week and promoting the film.

AEW is reportedly “always excited” to promote things for WBD and have newsworthy events in association. They also wanted something newsworthy for their debut in Winnipeg and to increase the prestige of the title.