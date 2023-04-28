More On Decision To Make WWE World Heavyweight Title, How It Relates To Night of Champions

As previously reported, WWE announced the return of the World Heavyweight title, which has a new design. It will appear on whatever show Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal champion, isn’t drafted to. The new champion will be decided at Night of Champions. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the return of the World Heavyweight title is why the PLE was changed to “Night of Champions” from “King and Queen of the Ring.” Since it was a sudden change, it appears the decision to debut the new title at this event was a recent one.

As noted, the belt’s return was a Triple H idea.

The plan to create a second (or third, since Roman has two) top title was thought up when the belts were unified at Wrestlemania 38. Before that match, executives felt WWE needed two titles but the thought was that they should wait a certain amount of time. Around November, the plan was for the champion to be crowned at night one of Wrestlemania. At the time it was going to be Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre, or possibly a three-way with Cody Rhodes if they were able to get The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for night two.