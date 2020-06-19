wrestling / News
More On EVOLVE Possibly Being Done, Assets Reportedly Sold To WWE
We reported Earlier this month that EVOLVE is not planning to hold any more events going forward and they were looking to sell ‘pretty much everything’ to WWE. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while most of the details are unknown, EVOLVE is said to be done. It’s believed that it sold its library and other assets to WWE, although neither WWNLive nor WWE have confirmed the news.
Gabe Sapolsky reportedly sent a message to the ‘core roster’ of EVOLVE to tell them that there were no more plans to run shows. The secret social page set up for that roster is also shutting down. He told the group that he thinks they have a good future in the business and it’s not the end of the road.
EVOLVE recently sent out refunds for the cancelled events during Wrestlemania week.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson on Vince McMahon Firing Daniel Bryan for Choking Out Justin Roberts, Why It Was ‘Lousy’ to Fire Bryan Over That
- WWE Issues Statement on Jordan Devlin Accusations, Details on Other UK Misconduct Allegations
- Liz Savage Accuses NWA Vice President David Lagana of Sexual Assault
- Backstage Rumors on Internal WWE Reactions to Paul Heyman Firing From Executive Director Role