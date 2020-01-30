More On How Edge Used AEW To Leverage New WWE Deal, Updated Contract Information

As we previously reported, Edge was believed to have been in talks with AEW before he signed with the WWE, and AEW reportedly gave him a “serious” offer. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Edge told WWE that offer was for $3 million a year and he would start when AEW got television. He used the offer from AEW to get leverage from WWE, who eventually gave him the deal that he wanted.

Edge will be earning $3 million a year for three years. However, the Observer notes that the original report of at least three matches per year and 25 appearances is incorrect. Instead, the amount of dates and matches is higher than that. It was noted the deal is still below what names like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar have received, since Goldberg got paid $2 million just for his match with The Undertaker at Super Showdown.