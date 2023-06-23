More On How Much Of CM Punk’s Collision Promo Was Known Ahead of Time

As previously reported, CM Punk took a shot at the Young Bucks during his promo on last week’s AEW Collision. He indirectly called The Elite “soft” and referred to the Jacksons as “counterfeit bucks.” It was reported at the time that the Bucks took it in a lighthearted manner.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the promo “added to the internal divisiveness” in AEW. More than that, while some reported that his line about the Bucks was known ahead of time by both sides, that was “very much not the case.”

It was noted that no angle between Punk and the Elite was planned at the time of the promo.