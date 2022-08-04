More On How WWE Returns Of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky Were Put Together

Yesterday, Dakota Kai noted in an interview that her WWE return was put together at the last minute, and it turns out that’s true.

PWInsider reports that WWE filed to trademark Iyo Skye on July 31, the day after Summerslam. The company typically trademarks new ring names before the talent appear under the names.

It was noted that while Bayley had been planned for Summerslam before the recent management changes, there was nothing concrete for the PPV.

Dakota’s deal was put together quickly and at the last minute. She didn’t travel to Nashville until the night before and was kept hidden inside a bus so no one backstage could see her.