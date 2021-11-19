More On Initial Ticket Sales For Wrestlemania 38, Highest-Priced Show In History

It was previously reported that the initial ticket sales for Wrestlemania 38 were lower than what WWE expected for the two-night event on April 2-3, 2022. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated numbers for ticket sales for the show, which is said to be the highest-priced show in wrestling history.

The numbers are lower than the first week sales for the past several years, and there were some in the company who were disappointed, blaming the ticket prices. However, it’s not exactly bad news, even if the sales may be slower than expected. At this time, WWE has sold over 75,000 tickets for the event at AT&T Stadium in Irving, TX. That’s still the most tickets WWE has ever sold for an event in its first few days. It sold around 37,500 for each night. There are still plenty of seats left, including seats on the floor (usually the first to go), as close as fourth row ringside and third row on the sides.

WWE worked with the AT&T Stadium board to get the two days, and the same insurance protection for both days for less money than one. They made a deal with the Dallas Mavericks to have their April 1 home game be an away game, so WWE could have Smackdown at the American Airlines Center.

On the secondary market, scalpers bought 7,470 tickets for night one and 7,884 tickets for night two. That’s lower than previous Wrestlemanias, which were over 25,000 (with at least one at 30,000). The get-in price, which generally indicates demand, are $38 for night one and $40 for night two. Wrestlemania 38 currently has 43,000 tickets left to sell, although it is still months away.

This venue hosted 80,709 fans, with 79,800 paid, for Wrestlemania 32 on April 3, 2016. WWE claimed 101,763. That show generated revenue of $17.3 million. It was the largest audience in WWE history, beating the previous record of 79,127 at Wembley Stadium for Summerslam 1992 and 78,300 at Pontiac Silverdome for Wrestlemania III in 1987.