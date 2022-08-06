More On Karrion Kross Returning To WWE, Triple H Expected To Stay ‘Aggressive’ In Changes

As previously reported, Karrion Kross and Scarlett both returned to WWE last night. This makes another pair of wrestlers released when Vince McMahon was charge that were hired back with Triple H running creative, along with Dakota Kai. According to Fightful Select reports that Triple H is expected to stay ‘aggressive’ in his new roles as head of creative and talent relations.

In addition to re-hiring Kross, Scarlett and Kai, he also made sure Iyo Sky stayed with the company and returned Max Dupri to the Maximum Male Models storyline.

The signing of Kross and Scarlett reportedly happened ‘very quickly’. Triple H and other officials had been discussing adding to the main roster earlier this week and their names came up. There has also been a ‘feeling out process’ for bring back other talent for returns. Triple H is expected to keep adding people as time goes on to give the roster more depth.

There have also been several individual talent meetings with Triple H during the last week, which was said to be a busy one.