More On Kenny Omega Taking Time Off From AEW For Surgeries, When He Is Expected Back

It was previously reported that Kenny Omega was taking time off from AEW to deal with multiple injuries, including problems with his shoulder, knees and an abdominal hernia. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Omega’s injuries and when he is expected to return to the ring.

It was noted that Omega suffered a hip injury in a match with Laredo Kid and has had issues with a lack of rotation and mobility in his neck for years. He also noted previously that he’s had vertigo since 2018. He said that he’s had times in the ring where he feels like things are spinning, and he’s had to learn to wrestle while he has that sensation.

He’s worked with a torn labrum in the shoulder for most of the year, as well as the hernia and knee issues. There have been times where he’s been “in great pain” and other times when the pain hasn’t been as bad. He’s been working constantly at rehab and with medical treatments to continue to wrestle. It was noted that in private, he wondered if he had done too much damage and limited his remaining time in wrestling.

Omega will not be working AAA TripleMania Regia and the company was told about this on Wednesday. He was set to defend the AAA Mega championship against El Hijo del Vikingo. AAA has a backup plan but it hasn’t been finalized yet.

Omega will also be likely be getting surgery for a septum issue as well. He will use different specialists for each of the surgeries, which are reportedly not major. The belief is that he will return around late February. Tony Khan has told him to take the time off that he needs.