More On Kylie Rae’s Absence From Bound for Glory And If She Is Okay

As we previously reported, Kylie Rae missed Bound for Glory this past Saturday after being promoted for the show. In fact, she was promoted right up until the match, when Su Yung suddenly replaced her and won the Knockouts title. There was some confusion over what had happened, as a prior report suggested she was injured but then that was later said to not be the case.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer offered some more information on the situation. Rae was in Nashville on Friday and was expected to work on Saturday but never showed up. She didn’t give an explanation for her absence or said that she wouldn’t be there. She just “disappeared.”

As the show continued, Impact officials assumed that she would eventually show up, but couldn’t find her. That’s why the situation was never mentioned prior to Yung coming out to replace her. One of the reasons they didn’t say anything or make up a storyline reason was that if something had happened to her, it would look bad.

She was said to be “physically fine” when contacted after the show.