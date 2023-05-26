More on Legal Situation With CM Punk and AEW, NDAs Signed

As previously reported, CM Punk reportedly had “productive conversations” with AEW in recent weeks regarding his return to the company, which is rumored for the first episode of Collision. That happens on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after the incident at AEW All Out happened last year, Tony Khan and Punk made a deal that included everyone involved with the brawl signing NDAs. This would prevent any of the “key participants” from talking about the incident.

According to the WON, there was also a legal agreement made that would protect AEW from Punk walking out on the company. It was noted that everyone involved eventually came to an agreement.