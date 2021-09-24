wrestling / News
More On MArk Henry No Longer On Commentary Team For AEW Rampage
September 24, 2021 | Posted by
It was previously revealed in an interview by Ricky Starks that he is the permanent replacement for Mark Henry on commentary for AEW Rampage.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Henry will continue to be the host of the show and will do pre-main event interview segments. Henry will also be on commentary at times, as they have been rotating people in and out for the show. It was noted that Starks will be at the booth most of the time, however.
