More On NJPW Talking With US Networks

It was reported earlier this month that NJPW turned down a chance to have programming on AXS TV in favor of going to the Roku Channel. At the time, it was reported that this happened because NJPW is looking for a bigger network and since the deal with Roku isn’t exclusive, they can still look for one. If they signed with AXS, it would be exclusive.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW is still in talks with AXS, along with several other US networks. They debuted on the Roku Channel back on February 11.