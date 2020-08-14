More On NJPW’s Decision To Cancel Show, Wrestler With Fever Tests Negative For COVID

We reported yesterday that NJPW was forced to cancel night eleven of their Summer Struggle series at the last minute when one of the wrestlers felt sick and had a fever. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the decision to cancel was made immediately after the news and everyone who paid to attend was sent home with refunds. The wrestler was taken from the arena in Uwajima by two staff members, who drove him to Tokyo. A plastic sheet was placed in the car as he was transported to a COVID testing site for several tests.

When the show was announced as cancelled, the fans were said to be ‘very, very supportive’. Company officials expected them to be upset or disappointed and were surprised by the support. The fans appreciated the company sticking to their decision to put the safety of everyone first.

In good news for the company, NJPW released a statement announcing that the wrestler who had the fever tested negative for the Coronavirus.

A translated post on Twitter read: “Antigen/antibody tests confirm “negative” in athletes with fever symptoms. The Shizuoka Games will be held as planned on Sunday, August 16th.”