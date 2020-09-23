wrestling / News
More On Positive Reaction To Parking Lot Brawl On Last Week’s Dynamite
September 23, 2020 | Posted by
Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a parking lot brawl between Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz that got a lot of praise from wrestling personalities and fans. According to Fightful, the wrestlers backstage in AEW also were big fans of it.
Several wrestlers reportedly went out of their way to see the match in person, even though they weren’t on camera. Certain wrestlers and personalities appeared as the audience for the match, but others came out to watch from a distance even though they weren’t asked to be there.
