More On Possibility Of CM Punk Returning To WWE, Still Has Heat With Talent

CM Punk’s potential WWE return has generated many headlines, and a new report has some additional details on the possibility. It was reported earlier in the WON that people close to Punk have said there are “ongoing” negotiations with WWE and that he intends to return, though WWE sources have noted that no deal has been completed as of now. Fightful Select has reported what they have heard about the matter, noting that WWE “feels confident” that Punk would come to WWE and that multiple sources near Punk believe he would do so.

There has been word for the past year that Punk was open toi the idea, and WWE sources think that the ball is in their court about the notion. One source in the company firmly believes that when Punk visited a Raw taping back in April that he was looking to return, and doesn’t believe based on how that went that it was in the card. Others believe Punk’s appearance was more to create some allies there.

Punk, of course, was fired from AEW after his altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In. Fightful notes that as of two weeks ago, there was no indication that Punk and WWE had conducted any talks. There was word in late September that Punk had feelers out to WWE to gauge any interest there, and one WWE employee had advised someone close to Punk that speaking to Vince McMahon directly would be the best way to secure a return. McMahon was adamant with Fox in the past that he wasn’t interested in Punk when they had pushed for it to happen.

Punk still has a lot of heat on him in WWE, much of it coming from his last run in the company. Sources close to the situation believe that many of the people who have issues with Punk would be talked if Punk returns in order to prevent any issues like what happened in AEW. One top star in the company said Punk knows that “he wouldn’t be able to pull any of his s**t here. There’s nobody here he could jump without getting his ass handed to him.” That person said in regard to WWE talking to top talent about Punk coming in that the talk actually needed to be with Punk. The overall feeling is that Punk would have to make good with several major talents if he came in.

The report notes that they’ve spoke with several top WWE names about the situation as well as a number of names within creative. As of right now, no one has been told anything about Punk coming back to the company and that the nothing has been put out intended to tease at a Punk return, though they could be played off as such in the future. One creative source noted that there are enough proms and interviews with Punk that anything could be interpreted as a CM Punk reference.

Sources close to Punk have been open that Punk is interested in coming back, with one outright saying that he would do so if WWE had interest in it. One source said that they believed it was actively being worked on.

One potential roadblock comes in Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, who have said in the past that they aren’t fond of Punk. Again, most people on both sides of the situation (close to WWE and close to Punk) believe that those relationships would need to be repaired some for it to work.

It was finally noted that Punk’s salary in WAEW was above what a lot of prominent WWE stars are making to work full-time and that sources in the company believe Punk doesn’t have the same leverage that he did months ago, which could be a factor in negotiations about his schedule and pay.

Punk did not respond when the site reached out to him for comment.