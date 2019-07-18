More On RAW Reunion Being USA Network’s Idea, How A Similar Idea Was Planned For FOX, More

This past Sunday during Extreme Rules, WWE announced a special RAW Reunion that will happen on Monday, July 22. So far the list includes Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The Boogeyman, Shane Helms, Ted DiBiase Sr., Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter, Santino Marella, Pat Patterson, Alundra Blayze, Gerald Brisco and Lilian Garcia. It’s expected that list will grow, as it was reported there would be 35 or more former names appearing. That same report also noted that the idea of the show came from the USA Network, who had suggested several ideas for RAW earlier this year, including the 24/7 Championship.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this was, like that championship, considered one of the USA Network’s “least bad” ideas for the show to help the dropping ratings. It was also noted that Steve Austin was always going to appear on RAW again at some point this summer, as he would be promoting his new show Straight Up Steve Austin, which debuts on August 12 at 11 PM and airs after RAW on Mondays.

The original plan for a show like this was for the first Smackdown on FOX on October 4 to have a reunion show, which could also play into the rumors that WWE was considering an anniversary show for Smackdown to celebrate its 20th anniversary once it moved to the network.

The Observer also notes that names that are not expected to be on RAW include The Rock, John Cena and Bret Hart. Other names set to appear according to the report include Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres Gracie, Mark Henry, Mick Foley, Rikishi, Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, Sean Waltman and Sid Vicious. It should be noted that Nash and Hall were listed as appearing specifically as Diesel and Razor Ramon. It also confirms that Jim Ross was invited to appear by Vince McMahon (which Ross said he turned down, even with Tony Khan’s blessing) and notes that ROH’s Bully Ray was invited to appear as Bubba Ray Dudley. Bully seems to have turned them down as well.