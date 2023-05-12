More On Rumored AEW Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery & What Is Included

It was previously reported that AEW is expected to announce a new show, AEW Collision, next week. It is also rumored that the company has agreed to a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this deal will include all TV and streaming under the AEW banner, which means five hours of TV (Dynamite, Rampage and Collision), as well as any spinoff programs like All Access. What it won’t include, however, is ROH and Being the Elite. ROH is considered a separate company. Meanwhile, Being the Elite is owned by the Young Bucks.

It’s unknown what the plan will be with PPV, which is currently offered on a variety of services including WBD-owned Bleacher Report. If AEW’s new deal includes streaming, PPV offerings could be on Discovery+ or MAX.

AEW currently makes around $2.5 million a show for its five PPV events each year. It was noted that AEW would likely need some incentive in order to give up what it earns from the PPV events, as it charges $60 each time. If AEW agreed to move to streaming, it’s also possible that the number of PPV events could change, as companies like WWE, UFC and even Impact offer 12 PPVs a year through their streaming services.